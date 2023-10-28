Kid Cudi, Pusha T & More Set Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update Ablaze

October's almost over, and so is 2023, so we're grateful to these artists on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update for keeping up the heat and finishing this year off strong. We had a lot of great new singles this week, such as Tee Grizzley's lengthy, narrative, and fierce new cut "Robbery 6." Moreover, the storytelling on display is nothing out of the ordinary for the Michigan MC, but is detailed and filled with enough conviction to make it a vivid banger. In addition, we also have NBA YoungBoy's new cut "Now Who," adding to his unsurprisingly prolific 2023 release history. This fits into YB's more melodic and drowsy songwriting, which means his next project might be more in line with what fans loved from him early on.

Furthermore, another artist who did exactly what they're best at on our Fire Emoji playlist this week is the one and only Key Glock. Not only did the Memphis spitter flow like wildfire on "One Me," but chose a grimy and progressive beat to captivate listeners who might not know to his sound. There's a similar "stick-to-your-guns" energy on Kodak Black's new single "Eaze Your Mind," which instrumentally is nothing remarkable. However, the Florida rapper leans into his strained and unfiltered emotive delivery that his die-hards really connect with.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

In addition to these new tracks on Fire Emoji, we also got an NBA remix for an NBA-adjacent cut with one of its namesake artists. Rick Ross and Meek Mill enlisted Shaquille O'Neal and Dame D.O.L.L.A., better known as Damian Lillard, for the remix of their song "SHAQ & KOBE." Also, we have a new G.O.O.D. Music team-up courtesy of CyHi and Pusha T's new track, "Mr. Put That S**t On." It's a dramatic, larger-than-life, and bass-heavy beat that fits their boastful rhymes quite well.

Meanwhile, Wun Two and Conway The Machine brought some classic, woozy boom-bap vibes for us on "Brick by Brick." Finally, we have Kid Cudi's new offering "ILL WHAT I BLEED," a psychedelic trap cut with elastic vocal performances. Let us know what we missed from this week's new release and what your favorites from Fire Emoji are in the comments down below. Check the playlist out above and come back to HNHH for more great hip-hop releases each week.

