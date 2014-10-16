DeJ Loaf is a relatively new female rap artists hailing from Detroit, Michigan. DeJ put out her first mixtape, Just Do It, in 2012 (available for download on HNHH), although that project didn't quite take her as far as her single "Try Me", which turned her into an overnight success. Wiz Khalifa proceeded to hop on the remix, as co-sign after co-sign flooded in for the rapper, including Drake, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Following "Try Me", DeJ Loaf has reportedly signed a deal with Columbia Records.