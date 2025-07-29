Underground Producer Thelonious Coltrane Remixes Larry June Classics On "Cruisin wit Agutin" Tape

A superfan of Larry June's work, Tbilisi, Georgia native Thelonious Coltrane, is taking his favorite hits of his and remixing them.

Larry June has a loyal following thanks to his lifestyle raps and words of encouragement that give his listeners confidence. He's also one of the kings of vibe in the modern rap landscape. His ear for chill West Coast beats takes you to a stress-free world.

His bars and music taste have struck a chord with Thelonious Coltrane, a producer who hails from Tbilisi, Georgia. He's released a plethora of projects on Bandcamp, and he's got a series that his social media followers absolutely love.

Coltrane calls it his "Remix Tape Magazine." He takes some of his favorite rappers' songs and brings his own production to the table. For Uncle Larry, he went with a jazzy soundscape. Additionally, he included some sample flips of Leonid Agutin, hence the title of the project, Cruisin wit Agutin.

For those wondering, Leonid is a famous Russian pop musician and songwriter.

Coltrane took to his Instagram to announce this latest installment. "One of my all-time favorite MCs, @larryjunetfm, is featured in the new issue of Remix Tape Magazine! Whole release build on Leonid Agutin samples its sounds completely different from what i dropped before."

He already put out the instrumental version on Bandcamp, but he had Larry in mind while coming up with the instrumentals. You can check it out here. Songs that Coltrane pulls from the MCs catalog vary from newer to older material such "Treasure Island" and "Dear, Snow."

Larry June & Thelonious Coltrane Cruisin wit Agutin

Cruisin wit Agutin Tracklist:

  1. Dear Snow (TC Remix)
  2. A Little While (TC Remix)
  3. Mission Bay (TC Remix)
  4. Mr Midnight (TC Remix)
  5. Things You Do (TC Remix)
  6. Im Him (TC Remix)
  7. Stinson Beach (TC Remix)
  8. Tresure Island (TC Remix)
  9. Spaceships and Orange Juice (TC Remix)
  10. Diamond Heights (TC Remix)

