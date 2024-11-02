Jay Worthy & DJ.Fresh Reunite For "Part 2" Of "The Tonite Show" Six Years Later

Jay and Fresh deliver some truly swanky and delightful West Coast bops.

This marks the former's fourth project of the year, with his 2024 featuring Affiliated 2, Magic Hour, and Time After Time. Every single tape has been a joint release, showcasing just how versatile Jay is. He you match him with just about anyone and he's going to make something great happen. The Tonite Show Part 2 is 10 tracks and just 28 and a half minutes, so it's not overstaying it's welcome. On the first entry in this series, Fresh's beat selection was bouncier and fit more for the summer. Things are a little different here, as the instrumentals feel more lowkey and subdued. It's got some fans loving and others questioning the directional change as of now, so we want to hear what you have to say. Check out Jay and Fresh's latest body of work, and then drop your thoughts in the comments.

It's been the West Coast's year in 2024 thanks in part to Kendrick Lamar . But everyone else has been contributing heavily and with quality we may add. One of the steadiest in the underground from California, Jay Worthy, has been one of them ones this year, and he's keeping his momentum going with The Tonite Show Part 2. The title may be familiar to some and that's because this is the other half to the inaugural 2018 tape, The Tonite Show with Jay Worthy. That was a three-way collaborative effort between Jay, its producer, DJ.Fresh, and fellow MC, Mitchy Slick.

