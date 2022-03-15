collab project
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9 And Detroit Pistons Collab To Celebrate J. DillaJ Dilla's legacy lives on.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicT.I. Announces End Of Music Career With Double Album Including NBA Youngboy Feature, Boosie Badazz Collab Project Might Not DropThe Atlanta legend is going to be hanging it up. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJoyner Lucas Teases New Music With Will SmithJoyner Lucas shared a heartfelt message showing his appreciation for Will Smith.By Tallie Spencer
- MixtapesDave & Central Cee Drop Surprise Joint EP "Split Decision"Following the release of "Sprinter," Dave and Central Cee treat fans to a 4-song EP. By Aron A.
- SongsCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri Bring The Bounce On "Essence Fest"Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri deliver their first official single from their joint project, "For Motivational use Only.By Aron A.
- MixtapesKXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Drop Collab EP, "JFKLAX"Two top-tier lyricists from opposite Coasts teamed up for a slick and boastful collection of classic boom-bap and hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsJuniper & Sango Share "97" Project Featuring Xavier Omär"In My Eyes," "Só Para Você," and "Tell Me" with Omär arrived as singles ahead of the project's debut.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJID Joins John Legend On Funky "Dope"JID delivers a silky smooth verse on John Legend's new single.By Rex Provost
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Big K.R.I.T. Connect For "Full Court Press" Album Produced By Girl TalkThe 10-track record includes appearances from Smoke DZA, Nile Rodgers, and Curren$y.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAlex Isley & Jack Dine Welcome Spring With 9-Track Album, "Marigold"Bas appears on "On & On" and Robert Glasper lends his talents to "Still Wonder."By Hayley Hynes
- News42 Dugg & EST Gee Release "Free The Shiners" From Upcoming Collab Project42 Dugg and EST Gee collide for a new song from their upcoming collab project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk & Metro Boomin Confirm Joint Album Is On The WayMetro Boomin and Lil Durk confirm "No Auto Durk" is still on the way. By Aron A.
- NewsBaby Stone Gorillas' 23-Track "BABYST5XNE GORILLAS" Has ArrivedWallie the Sensei, Zona Man, and G Baby are among those featured on the new album.By Hayley Hynes