Homeboy Sandman became a "Corn Hole Legend" with an eight-bean-bag streak, and he locked in with producer yeyts. to score five more.

For those who want even more Homeboy Sandman, he fortunately boasts one of underground hip-hop's most prolific and consistent catalogs. Nor Can These Be Sold (At Least By Me) is his latest anti-commercial mixtape on Bandcamp, a trilogy (at press time) which quickly became a must-listen in his canon. Hopefully yeyts. comes back in the future for another sick beat or two, or five, or a full-length. Even if not, he and H.S. have a lot more heat to share.

In contrast to that chilled-out intro, "Thanksgiving Eve " is a more peppy follow-up, "Relatives" gets jazzy, "Paradise" mellows out its bounce with gritty juxtaposition, and "Toodeloo" says goodbye with tender, soulful, and dynamic flow speed-ups. It's a great introduction if you somehow haven't heard Homeboy Sandman yet, and the good news is that he also has the Rich 2.5 full-length this year to dive into. Of course, yeyts. also deserves Corn Hole Legend's flowers, as his style blends very well with The Boy Sand's and his minimal yet bright approach creates addictive worlds for the "I'll Show You" MC to tackle.

Just a month after Homeboy Sandman dropped his collaborative Dancing Tree EP with Illingsworth, he kept his foot on the gas and released the new EP, Corn Hole Legend. It's entirely produced courtesy of Russian beatsmith yeyts. and is another excellent display of vibrant wordplay, charismatic performance, and earthy yet groovy instrumentals. Although it's only five tracks long, the Queens lyricist packs a whole album's worth of clever bars and even flexes his singing abilities on cuts like "Smiling."

