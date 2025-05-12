Homeboy Sandman bounces back, locked in and ready to drop Manners, a four-joint EP cooked up entirely by Brand the Builder. Sandman let “Infinite Pockets” fly—grimy, soulful, and sharp as ever.

On “Infinite Pockets,” Brand laces a head-nodder full of dusty drums and basement thump. No gloss, just pure grit. Sandman slices through with pinpoint bars and god-tier breath control.

He ain’t chasing clout—he’s crafting scripture. Every line hits like it’s got weight behind it. It ain’t background music.

Manners marks Sandman’s third project this year, but he ain't coasting. In the last couple months, he dropped Dancing Tree with Illingsworth and Corn Hole Legend with yeyts, both showing off different zones of his sound. Fresh off a Euro tour, dude’s been feeding fans with stage presence and real spit that cuts deeper than trends.

Homeboy Sandman is one of the most celebrated underground rappers. The quality of his content is consistent and impactful. Fans of the established rhymeslayer often convert others with the referral of his breakthrough debut, Nourishment (Second Helpings). The introduction transformed him from an unknown to a respected emcee overnight.

He’s also been bodying guest spots—sliding in with Blu, Aesop Rock, Asher Roth, and Gangster Doodles like it’s light work. Sandman ain’t switching up for nobody. With Manners, he’s doubling down on what’s real. Sandman isn't through with 2025 yet, more new music on the way.

“Infinite Pockets” - Homeboy Sandman

Quotable Lyrics

Plain and simple here’s the scoop

I wisk an instrumental to a window into truth

See I could feel the tingle either single or in a group

My house got ill repute