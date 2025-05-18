Homeboy Sandman & Brand The Builder Don't Sweat The Illiestiques With His Own "Manners"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Homeboy Sandman is one of the most decorated emcees in underground hip-hop. He has set the bar on authentic lyricism for years.

Homeboy Sandman has always been the bar of underground lyricism with his unique flow and diabolical lyrics. In his latest collaboration with Brand The Builder, he refreshes the mainstream landscape of the greatness bubbling beneath the charts.

Preparing fans for the quick tape with standout tracks "Infinite Pockets" and "Artillery," Homeboy Sandman showcases his dedication to the craft with more slick rhymes and traditional styles. The quick tape is a must-hear introduction for new fans for the underground legend.

The EP is a grown-man rap sermon. Sticking to the script, it drops raw bars about staying solid in a world gone shallow. It ain’t about table manners or pleasantries; it’s about how you carry yourself when no one’s watching.

Sandman ain’t out here chasing trends. He’s zoning in on self-respect, truth-telling, and the grind of personal growth.

Every verse hits like a mirror check—calling out ego, fakeness, and the masks people wear to hide from themselves. Instead of dodging the dirt, he digs through it, showing love for the struggle to stay true in the face of pressure.

Brand The Builder laces the project with stripped-down, soul-searching beats. Nothing flashy—just head-nod drums and space to think. It’s boom bap therapy. His production lets Sandman’s words breathe, making the message the main event.

Manners isn’t here to entertain your ignorance—it’s schooling you on self-discipline, inner peace, and keeping it a buck. In an era where clout chases louder than truth, Sandman steps up with grown wisdom. No filter.

No façade. Just an emcee pushing introspection over indulgence and showing what it means to stand on principle in a crooked world.

Manners - Homeboy Sandman

Official Tracklist

  1. Infinite Pockets
  2. Artillery
  3. Yo
  4. Bazaar

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
