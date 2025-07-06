Homeboy Sandman Is A Spitter, "Not A Killer" On New Single With Sonnyjim

Homeboy Sandman and Sonnyjim are crafting a warm, grounded, and triumphant experience on their upcoming collaborative album.

Following the tranquil and bass-heavy "Sound And Fury," we have another taste of Homeboy Sandman and producer Sonnyjim's upcoming album Soli Deo Gloria. It comes out on July 24, and ahead of its arrival, we have another earthy and impressive single to enjoy in "Not A Killer."

Sonny's production on here might sound more akin to a 1960s rock cut than a contemporary hip-hop beat thanks to light guitar strums, a killer bassline, and a dry drum kit. But some flute embellishments eventually lead to more melodic variety in the chorus, and it adds a sense of wonder and wistfulness to an otherwise gritty track.

The Queens native raps about not giving into the game's more hedonistic, violent, or regressive systems, expectations, and traditions. He frames it all through lyrical excellence, which he showed on various EPs earlier this year. There's Manners with Brand The Builder, Corn Hole Legend with yeyts., and Dancing Tree with Illingsworth.

Also, Homeboy Sandman's flow remains as calculated, measured, but surprising as ever. While his emphasis on punchlines and striking lyrical surprises doesn't slouch here, it's his more blunt and abstract phrases that really perk your ear up.

With these singles in mind, Soli Deo Gloria will likely rank among the best underground gems of 2025. Sonnyjim has been very skilled behind the boards without working with a lot of material, emphasizing that less is often more. In the case of the Boy Sand, we can always depend on his amazing skill on the mic.

Homeboy Sandman & Sonnyjim – "Not A Killer"

Quotable Lyrics
Even people that be trying to protect me
Be trying to infect me, sometimes it affects me,
Sometimes they respect me,
Sometimes they resent me

