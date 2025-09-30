Queens rapper and dense lyricist Homeboy Sandman is kicking yet another EP rollout. He's been one of the more prolific acts this year, delivering three of those along with an album in Soli Deo Gloria. All of them have been collaborative efforts with producers, so it's no surprise that he's working with another one again.
This Friday, October 3, Homeboy will be releasing Tears of Joy. It will include six tracks, all of which will be produced by GUIDANCE. You can find the full tracklist details below.
In a press release Sandman describes the vibe and tone of it. "Tears of joy in the conventional sense is like being so happy you cry. That's not really what this is. This is like crying but still feeling joyful. The EP is kinda melancholy and feels more downbeat than a lot of what I put out. Still joyful though."
Homeboy has spoken in the past about working with a variety of beat smiths to make him a more versatile rapper. He revealed GUIDANCE presented another unique challenge for him, but one that he sounds excited for everyone to tap into.
"GUIDANCE has a real kind of ethereal celestial sound doesn't he? Sounds like glass and crystal. I haven't rapped over any production like his. 18 years making music always on the lookout for new sounds."
"Artist's Creed," the lead single, does feel a bit melancholic with its trickling piano melody and somber mood. However, it's also extremely beautiful, one that sounds like something Mac Miller would have rapped over on Balloonerism.
As usual, Sandman challenges the listener to ponder his lyrics as discusses the problems we face like addiction. Check it out below.
Homeboy Sandman "Artist's Creed"
Tears of Joy Tracklist:
- Artist's Creed
- Nick of Time (feat. Scarub)
- The Veil
- It's You
- Use It or Lose It
- Meadowlark
