Homeboy Sandman & Illingsworth Preview Their Forthcoming EP With Lighthearted "I'll Show You" Single

Homeboy Sandman always sounds like he's having the best time in the studio.

Well, more like the latter has, who's the producer for "I'll Show You." It appears Homeboy Sandman is revamping his Instagram at the moment. Illingsworth should be a familiar name if you're a fan of the abstract spitter. The Detroit native is a producer and rapper for those who don't know though. He's teaming up with Sandman for this soon-to-be released four-song EP Dancing Tree . It will arrive on February 28 and overall, Illingsworth is stoked for this to drop. "The boy sand is one of my fav emcees so i’m honored to get another on deck with him," he expressed on his IG. So far, fans have been loving this lead single, especially due to the beat. It's got a lot of charm and lighthearted qualities with its sunny synth passages and bright keys. It's really unique and almost a neo-soul feel to it. Sandman's loose and synonymous spoken-word delivery mixed with some singing bits on the chorus add to the enjoyability factor.

Homeboy Sandman always manages to be unpredictable, making releases like "I'll Show You" that much more special. The Queens, New York native has been presenting the underground scene with fun, thought-provoking and truly unique ideas for years. It's why even the superstars of hip-hop like Doja Cat (someone who's also whimsical) recognize his talent. He's also very reliable when it comes to dropping, with the last several months being proof of that. Homeboy has shared Rich II, it's deluxe as well as a healthy flurry of singles on streaming . However, he's arguably got a bigger following on Bandcamp. This recent prolific stretch for the veteran is going to be continuing very soon as he and Illingsworth have just announced a new EP.

