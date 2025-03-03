Homeboy Sandman & Illingsworth Bring The Funk On 4-Track EP "Dancing Tree"

Homeboy Sandman and Illingsworth were both excited to make this project together and its very evident from the very beginning.

Honestly, it's really hard to pick which style we like more, as both EPs have their respective strengths. There's obviously a bit more meat to There in Spirit which means even more high-quality material. At the end of the day, it really comes down to personal taste. Dancing Tree is excellent in our opinion as Sandan and Illingsworth both hold their end of the bargain. The beats have us ready for the summer months to arrive as instrumental is funky, bouncy, colorful, and groovy. In terms of the rapping and lyrics, Sandman touches on societal topics and advice giving with his conversational and sometimes comedic delivery. Sometimes, the contrast between the sounds and the words don't always fit together, but it's a nitpick. We highly recommend this tape, so spin it below.

Homeboy Sandman may be presenting some thought-provoking bars, but the real goal on his new EP is to make you get up and dance. It makes sense given the title of this four-song project, Dancing Tree. This a fresh collaborative effort between the underground Brooklyn rapper and producer Illingsworth. These two have some history together, previously working on another EP back in 2022 called There in Spirit. That was a slightly longer endeavor sitting at seven songs and 21 minutes. This 2025 release clocks in at 13 minutes. Their older body of work takes on a darker sonic approach with more aggressive rapping from Homeboy as well. But as we mentioned earlier, Dancing Tree is a sunnier and more joyous project, which provides a nice yin-yang aspect to their joint catalog.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.