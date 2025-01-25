Homeboy Sandman Combines His Last Two Projects Along With New Remixes To Create "Rich 2.5"

Beloved underground Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman is here once more with more music and its quite the drop. This weekend, he's sharing a new way to listen to his last two projects in Rich and Rich II. The former hit DSPs in 2023, with the sequel landing in 2024. Homeboy Sandman is now combining them into one LP and titling it Rich 2.5. Disc one is the inaugural project. Then, Rich II's cuts follow suit. But don't think Sandman wouldn't just stop there. On top of this, the introspective and philosophical lyricist is including another four tracks.
This third disc is all remixes, with three of them including new beats from either Mono En Stereo or Steez Lords. In a press release, Homeboy Sandman expressed how it wasn't easy to see how any could be improved upon. But he gave Steez Lords in particular credit for wowing him. "It’s very rare that a producer is able to come along and build a new beat around a preexisting acapella that fits snug enough to hold up to the original. The Steez Lords were able to perform just such a feat. The original “Off the Rip” being one the songs most dear to me from the Rich series, the first single of the series in fact, it’s very exciting to give it new life with a remix that I love just as much as the original."
Rich 2.5 - Homeboy Sandman
Rich 2.5 Tracklist:
1
- Fine
- Bop
- Therapy
- Off the Rip
- Biology
- Then We Broke Up
- Nevermind Pt. 2
- Loner
- Crazy
- He Didn't Do Anything
- Who Are You?
2
- Don't Even Think About It
- People
- Every Day
- Need a Woman
- Mayor Koch
- Leave Me Alone
- Win Win
- Summertime
- Thank You
- The Place I Want to Be
- Dream Come True
3
- Therapy - Truth Hurts Remix with Mono En Stereo
- Off the Rip - Steez Lords Remix with Steez Lords
- Crazy - Halloween Remix with Mono En Stereo
- Thank You - Remix