Homeboy Sandman Is Back With His Trademark Flare On "Rich II"

Homeboy brings his deadpan humor across 11 solo cuts.

The great thing about underground hip-hop is that there are so many unique personalities. There are a plethora of rappers who operate in this space and nearly every one of them brings an idiosyncratic style. One of those guys has to be Homeboy Sandman. The longtime Queens, New York lyricist has been steadily developing his mindset to the subgenre for nearly 20 years. Getting his start in the late 2000s, the 43-year-old has always been one to bring engaging material through his dry sense of humor. His goofy bars and ear for diverse instrumentals are what define him in our opinion, and it has allowed him to create an instant recognizable sound. Those qualities are all over the latest Homeboy Sandman record, Rich II.

If you have been following his career closely, you know that he likes to ride slightly off-kilter jazzy/boom-bap beats. They usually contain a faster rhythm along with chaotic drum patterns. Those are on Rich II as well and they help bring out some hilarious moments lyrically speaking. The flows that Homeboy delivers are also goofy at times, really accentuating the tongue in cheek bars. Earlier this year, we talked about a couple of singles, "Real Good" and "Do It Right". They both do not land on this project. Instead, there is a good chance that we still get Year of the Dragon. A release date for it is still up in the air, so take a listen to Rich II in the meantime below.

Listen To Rich II By Homeboy Sandman

Rich II Tracklist: