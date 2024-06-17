Homeboy Sandman Is Back With His Trademark Flare On "Rich II"

BYZachary Horvath23 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
homeboy sandman rich IIhomeboy sandman rich II
Homeboy brings his deadpan humor across 11 solo cuts.

The great thing about underground hip-hop is that there are so many unique personalities. There are a plethora of rappers who operate in this space and nearly every one of them brings an idiosyncratic style. One of those guys has to be Homeboy Sandman. The longtime Queens, New York lyricist has been steadily developing his mindset to the subgenre for nearly 20 years. Getting his start in the late 2000s, the 43-year-old has always been one to bring engaging material through his dry sense of humor. His goofy bars and ear for diverse instrumentals are what define him in our opinion, and it has allowed him to create an instant recognizable sound. Those qualities are all over the latest Homeboy Sandman record, Rich II.

If you have been following his career closely, you know that he likes to ride slightly off-kilter jazzy/boom-bap beats. They usually contain a faster rhythm along with chaotic drum patterns. Those are on Rich II as well and they help bring out some hilarious moments lyrically speaking. The flows that Homeboy delivers are also goofy at times, really accentuating the tongue in cheek bars. Earlier this year, we talked about a couple of singles, "Real Good" and "Do It Right". They both do not land on this project. Instead, there is a good chance that we still get Year of the Dragon. A release date for it is still up in the air, so take a listen to Rich II in the meantime below.

Read More: Lil Yachty Sparks Intense Debate About Culture Vultures After Bringing Ian On Stage During Summer Smash

Listen To Rich II By Homeboy Sandman

Rich II Tracklist:

  1. Don't Even Think About It
  2. People
  3. Every Day
  4. Need a Woman
  5. Mayor Koch
  6. Leave Me Alone
  7. Win Win
  8. Summertime
  9. Thank You
  10. The Place I Want to Be
  11. Dream Come True

Read More: 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Hilariously Troll One Another Over Fashion Choices

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
homeboy sandman do it rightMixtapesHomeboy Sandman Pens A Thoughtful Track About Relationships On "Do It Right"1007
Homeboy Sandman Real Good New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsMixtapesHomeboy Sandman Is Flowing "Real Good" On New Single: Stream1.6K
homeboy sandman darko the super nowMixtapesDarko The Super And Homeboy Sandman Bring Some Cooky Tracks To The Table On "Now!"937
Asher Roth Heaven Homeboy Sandman Heather Grey Lojii New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsMixtapesAsher Roth Enlists Homeboy Sandman, Heather Grey & lojii For New Single "Heaven": Stream1.9K