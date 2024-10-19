Homeboy Sandman Stuns With New Mixtape, "Nor Can These Be Sold (At Least By Me)": Stream

This is the third installment of the New York MC's anti-commercial mixtape series.

Homeboy Sandman continues to prove himself as one of the brightest and most enduring underground rappers, a reputation he has no plans to besmirch anytime soon. He just released his latest mixtape, Nor Can These Be Sold (At Least By Me), his third installment in an anti-commercial series kicked off by I Can't Sell These and followed by I Can't Sell These Either. Rather than bury his art due to sample clearance issues, the "Do It Right" MC released them all for free on the Bandcamp platform, where you can exclusively find this new record.

The New York lyricist previewed Nor Can These Be Sold (At Least By Me) with the single "Alchemy," and this is his second excellent 2024 album following Rich II with producer Mono En Stereo. The bars are witty and thoughtful without being overbearing, and the production is creatively obtuse in some pockets and downright classic in others. It's a good thing that Homeboy Sandman sought to share these with the world, as 2024 features like "Heaven" prove how much he can add to the culture.

If you are just a Spotify user, though, that's no excuse to tune out: he also released the Turns Out I Can Sell A Few Of These After All EP on traditional DSPs, a collection of cleared tracks from this trilogy. You can find Homeboy Sandman's latest mixtape below, along with its tracklist and the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on it. As always, come back to HNHH for the latest amazing hip-hop drops around the clock.

Homeboy Sandman's Nor Can These Be Sold (At Least By Me): Stream

Tracklist
1. Poof
2. Heal the Earth
3. That's Life
4. Sandman Veteran
5. Perskryptshyn Hugs (ft. GAM & Wavy Bagels)
6. Too Hot
7. 43 Year Oldfinger (He's the Man)
8. Art
9. The Power of New
10. Water
11. Time to Go
12. Alchemy
13. The Orchestra
14. Get Smarter (feat. Phase One)
15. Boy Sand Governor of Birmingham
16. Sand Smile
17. Who?
18. Paradise
19. Brand New Day

