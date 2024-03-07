Asher Roth Enlists Homeboy Sandman, Heather Grey & lojii For New Single "Heaven": Stream

Former "frat rapper" Asher Roth has grown a lot since his "I Love College" days, and if you're just finding that out, you're in luck. Moreover, he recently came through with an impressive set of flows on the Heather Grey-produced "Heaven," which is a chill, soft key-led boom-bap beat that harkens back to cold and intimate East Coast nights in city streets. Not only that, but the Philadelphia native also enlisted similarly skilled lyricists in Homeboy Sandman and lojii, who come through with mindful and measured flows and lyrical acrobatics. This follows Roth's previous work, such as the single "Dimma (Last Chance U)."

However, it's very much a culture shock for folks who haven't heard of Asher Roth in a long time, but it's still time for this part of the narrative to become less crucial to the discussion of cuts like "Heaven." Lyrically, this cut covers a lot of everyday struggles, slow but steady career-building, and trying to find one's way to "heaven" despite the obstacles in one's way. In addition, there are a lot of creative sample chops and variations throughout the beat that keep its freshness and engagement pretty afloat. Sure, it's not a revolutionary sound or focus, but it's done with the same sincerity and chilled demeanor that made cuts like "All Add Up" or on H.S.' "$."

Asher Roth & Heather Grey's "Heaven" With Homeboy Sandman & lojii: Stream

Meanwhile, we want to know what you thought about Asher Roth, Heather Grey, Homeboy Sandman, and lojii's newest effort "Heaven," so drop your takes in the comments section down below. If you haven't heard this cut yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or use the YouTube link above. Also, make sure to check out some standout bars down below from the "Real Good" MC to see if they're up to your standards. Finally, as always, stay logged into HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

Rappers championed by the media highly touted,

Are they anything but comedians? Highly doubt it,

I'm astounded, try to counter by turning sound off, but I'm surrounded

Peep the outcome of every obstacle I've surmounted, think about it

