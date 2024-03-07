Asher Roth Enlists Homeboy Sandman, Heather Grey & lojii For New Single "Heaven": Stream

The former frat rapper brought on some fellow skilled lyricists for a measured, engaging, and chilled-out set of flows.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Asher Roth Heaven Homeboy Sandman Heather Grey Lojii New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsAsher Roth Heaven Homeboy Sandman Heather Grey Lojii New Song Stream Hip Hop News

Former "frat rapper" Asher Roth has grown a lot since his "I Love College" days, and if you're just finding that out, you're in luck. Moreover, he recently came through with an impressive set of flows on the Heather Grey-produced "Heaven," which is a chill, soft key-led boom-bap beat that harkens back to cold and intimate East Coast nights in city streets. Not only that, but the Philadelphia native also enlisted similarly skilled lyricists in Homeboy Sandman and lojii, who come through with mindful and measured flows and lyrical acrobatics. This follows Roth's previous work, such as the single "Dimma (Last Chance U)."

However, it's very much a culture shock for folks who haven't heard of Asher Roth in a long time, but it's still time for this part of the narrative to become less crucial to the discussion of cuts like "Heaven." Lyrically, this cut covers a lot of everyday struggles, slow but steady career-building, and trying to find one's way to "heaven" despite the obstacles in one's way. In addition, there are a lot of creative sample chops and variations throughout the beat that keep its freshness and engagement pretty afloat. Sure, it's not a revolutionary sound or focus, but it's done with the same sincerity and chilled demeanor that made cuts like "All Add Up" or on H.S.' "$."

Read More: Asher Roth Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Asher Roth & Heather Grey's "Heaven" With Homeboy Sandman & lojii: Stream

Meanwhile, we want to know what you thought about Asher Roth, Heather Grey, Homeboy Sandman, and lojii's newest effort "Heaven," so drop your takes in the comments section down below. If you haven't heard this cut yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or use the YouTube link above. Also, make sure to check out some standout bars down below from the "Real Good" MC to see if they're up to your standards. Finally, as always, stay logged into HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
Rappers championed by the media highly touted,
Are they anything but comedians? Highly doubt it,
I'm astounded, try to counter by turning sound off, but I'm surrounded
Peep the outcome of every obstacle I've surmounted, think about it

Read More: Homeboy Sandman Interview: Artistic Growth, Lyricism & The State Of The Culture

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Homeboy Sandman Real Good New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsHomeboy Sandman Is Flowing "Real Good" On New Single: Stream
DIMMA (LAST CHANCE U) Single ArtSongsAsher Roth Drops New Single "Dimma (Last Chance U)"
Homeboy Sandman Dollar Sign New Song Music Video Watch Stream Hip Hop NewsSongsHomeboy Sandman Targets The Cash In New Single & Music Video "$": Stream
Rahav Segev/ gettyimagesSongsReview: Asher Roth's "RetroHash"