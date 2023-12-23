Darko The Super And Homeboy Sandman Bring Some Cooky Tracks To The Table On "Now!"

Two wild minds from the East Coast hip-hop scene have just come together to bring some idiosyncratic tracks. Darko the Super and Homeboy Sandman released their collaborative project, Now! Darko is someone that HNHH has not touched on, so here is some quick background. He is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native and he has been releasing music since the mid-2010s.

Darko specializes in art rap, spoken word, alternative, and the underground scene. Ahead of the drop of Now! he and Homeboy Sandman have been on some tracks in the past. However, this is their first time working side by side. For this album's rollout, a few tracks were pushed out.

Listen To Now! By Darko The Super And Homeboy Sandman

<a href="https://uddtba.bandcamp.com/album/now">Now! by Darko the Super featuring Homeboy Sandman</a>

In fact, five of them made their way onto DSPs in the form of two distinct EPs. But, the full album is only out on bandcamp, and you can check it out above. However, Darko announced on his Instagram that it will make its way to a widespread release next Friday, December 29. In the tracklist, you will see a lot of remixes. That is because some songs were pulled from Homeboy Sandman's I Can't Sell These mixtape. We also spoke with Homeboy earlier this month if you want to check out that interview as well.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Now!, by Homeboy Sandman and Darko the Super? Is this one of the wackiest and out-there projects of the year? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Do you think they should make this a widespread release to all DSPs, or keep it on bandcamp? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Homeboy Sandman and Darko the Super. Finally, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Now! Tracklist:

Candy Colored Clown Boy Sand También (Darko's Dinner Party Remix) Action Packed Love Is a Dog From Hell Boy Sand is Free (Darko's Cheap Remix) In Dreams Always Rhyme (Darko Goes to Brooklyn Remix) Meanwhile (Darko's Make Your Own Sunshine Remix) Apple (Darko's Martinelli Remix) The Pavement's Getting Hotter Money (Darko's Downer Remix) I Wish I Was Homeboy Sandman (Darko's Phone is Ringing Remix) Lightning Eye Pieces of a Homeboy (Darko's Foreign Exchange Student Remix) Meanwhile No Goodbyes Mutilated Stump Flat Pockets (Darko's Cash Grab Remix)

