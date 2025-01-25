Ice Spice Proves Her Peach Still There With Crpytic Caption "Same Patrick"

Ice Spice sparked curiousity among fans on Friday, January 24, with her latest Instagram Story. The "Princess Diana" hitmaker shared a clip of her in front of the mirror flaunting her butt with the cryptic caption, "Same Patrick." While many guessed it was about her body type, others claimed it was about her star power or in connection to Central Cee, who released a new album that features a song called "St. Patrick's." Ice Spice faced tremendous scrutiny recently about her weight loss with many claiming ozympic use. However, the drug use has never been confirmed.

Naturally, the story would receive mixed comments from fans. "Booty doesn't hit the same," tweeted an X user. "Was better when she was fat." Claiming to have solved the cryptic message, a fan commented, "It mean she the same star." Ice Spice shared several workout videos across social media in 2024 as claims of the rap star using ozympic ran ramphant. Many were comparing her debut appearance to her latest appearances to display her body's transformation over the years.

Ice Spice Stirs Up Clarity With Latest Instagram Story

Ice continued to flaunt her back-end on Satruday with a new Instagram post of the rap star twerking in the snow. The post plays the "Hannah Montana (Remix)," featuring DaBaby and NLE Choppa from the deluxe verison of her debut album. The caption reads: "Slim but i still eat my oats." The post received over 247,000 likes in the first hour with mixed reactions.