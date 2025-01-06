Ice Spice Generates Shockingly Low First Week Sales Numbers For "Y2K!" Deluxe

Are folks taking these numbers too out of context?

Ice Spice capped off her 2024 by releasing the Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl deluxe version to her July album, but it seems like it came at a bad time. Moreover, new reports suggest that the project sold a measly 4,800 units in its first week, which is very low even in a music industry environment that positions streaming as the main consumption model, thus lowering wholesale performance. However, despite many fans clowning this or speculating on this perceived drop-off, there are a couple of factors that could explain this. One is how these numbers might only account for a handful of songs on the project as a whole, as singles for it had previously released.

The other logical explanation for his poor commercial performance is that it dropped on Christmas Day, and the holiday season isn't usually conducive to successful new releases. Still, these are all just speculative theories and excuses, as we don't have a super detailed breakdown of what these numbers for Ice Spice's Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe) even look like. Whether it only counted extra tracks like "Hannah Montana" featuring NLE Choppa and DaBaby in this total is still a big question.

Sadly, for as many explanations as we can give, it seems like this 2025 is off to an unlucky start for Ice Spice, especially now with Y2K!: I'm Just A Girl (Deluxe) in mind. For example, fans at the Wildlands Festival in Australia booed her onstage due to her late appearance, and the venue reportedly cut her mic off at one point. It's hard to turn this isolated and unexplained incident into a full-on narrative, but we're dealing with the Internet here, so that's exactly what happened.