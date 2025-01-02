Ice Spice Slammed With Boos After Late Arrival To New Year’s Eve Set At Wildlands Festival

Ice Spice reportedly had her microphone cut at the event.

Ice Spice was met with boos during her performance at Wildlands Festival on New Year's Eve for arriving on the stage 25 minutes late. After performing for just a few minutes, the event organizers cut her mic to move on with the lineup of artists in order to remain on schedule for the midnight ball drop. Podcaster Brenton Larney spoke with The Guardian about the incident afterward.

“At 11.01 p.m. – they gave her an extra minute – they cut the mic and you heard the collective sigh from the crowd,” Larney told the outlet. “They’d been waiting for a while and they get two songs? So that was a bit ridiculous and it was just really disrespectful how she walked off, she was laughing they tried to give her flowers for her birthday and she just shrugged them off.” Larney also noted that Ice seemed like she “didn’t want to be there" and described her attitude as "really disrespectful to see.”

Ice Spice Performs During Coachella Festival

Ice Spice performs in the Mojave tent at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts. Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildlands organizers have since released a statement explaining what went down. “We understand that Ice Spice’s delayed arrival caused some frustration,” the festival wrote. “Managing a stacked festival means that we have to be extremely firm with scheduled set times. We had a strict curfew of 12:30 and needed to ensure that Chase & Status went on stage on time so you could all enjoy the NYE Countdown!”

Ice Spice's Wildlands Set Ends Early

The festival appearance came after Ice dropped a deluxe version of her debut album Y2K! on December 25th. The new songs included on the tracklist feature collaborations with NLE Choppa, DaBaby, and AnuelAA. Check out the clip of Ice Spice's mic getting cut below.