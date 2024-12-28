Ice Spice Pops In For An Introspective "On The Radar" Performance And It Leaves The Internet Split

The Bronx native is always going to stir up debate no matter what.

Ice Spice's rap career has essentially been shrouded by hate, controversy, and ruthless amounts of jokes. The Bronx drill rapper does but also doesn't have a lot of believers and supporters. We would argue that most want to see her fall flat on her face ever since stepping foot in hip-hop about two years ago. However, for the most part, she's been able to build quite a brand with a catchy stage name, commercials and brand deals, and of course, viral songs. 2024 hasn't necessarily been the most flattering year for her though. A majority of critics and listeners have Y2K!, her official debut album, on their worst projects lists.

Additionally, as we mentioned earlier, Ice Spice has been bombarded with harsh feedback and insensitive comments, particularly regarding her body image. Many have said she's been taking Ozempic, looks ill, etc. Furthermore, she's been wrapped up in some controversies involving Nicki Minaj, Central Cee, and Cleotrapa. What we are trying to say is that Ice Spice cannot and will not catch a break anytime soon.

Ice Spice Returns To The "On The Radar" Platform Two Years Later

Case and point is her "On The Radar" freestyle, her second of her career. Two years ago, she made waves with her first appearance, and it got the creative platform over three million views. Her inaugural visit to the studio even became a bonus track on her Like...? (Deluxe). A lot has changed since then, so why not update her resume? Listening to them back-to-back, you can hear some pretty noticeable improvements to her delivery and breath control.