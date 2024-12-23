Ice Spice's Picture With Nobu Co-Owner Unleashes More Weight Loss Worries

Fans have been ringing the alarm for months now, but isn't Ice Spice the only one who should care?

Ice Spice has caused a lot of conversation around her weight loss these days, and it's sadly one that she isn't even leading on social media. Moreover, instead of focusing on her fitness journey and all the work-outs that she showed off, fans instead spread Ozempic rumors and felt that she was going a bit too far, especially after a recent picture with Nobu's co-owner. Of course, much of this fan concern comes from a legitimately caring place, and it's certainly understandable to be skeptical and put off by the drastic physical transformation. But if the Bronx femcee is happy, then maybe fans don't have much to worry about.

Furthermore, many fans changed their tune and instead defended Ice Spice from the haters, either bringing attention to her fitness journey or lamenting why people always make fun of her or police her image. Despite all that fan engagement, she doesn't let things go too far and, whenever she responds, it's usually in quick, hilarious, and blunt fashion. Sadly, we can expect many more of these responses to emerge in 2025 amid more criticism to come.

Ice Spice's Weight Loss Continues To Divide Fans

Unfortunately, there are a lot of other negative narratives around Ice Spice these days that could contribute to this critical perspective of her weight loss. For example, maybe some of these haters are Latto fans who followed every step of their cold-ish war over the past few years. The most recent development in that were some alleged shots at Spice on the new GloRilla track "PROCEDURE," continuing their supposed lyrical back-and-forths. But this is all speculative since both femcees have downplayed any actual beef, even if they haven't done a great job of doing so for good.