Ice Spice Provokes Even More Fan Concern Over Her Weight Loss Thanks To Revealing Selfie

Billboard Presents Ice Spice
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Ice Spice attends Billboard Presents Ice Spice at Harbor New York City on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Fans aren't letting this narrative go.

Ice Spice already seems to have addressed the backlash to her weight loss, but fans won't give up on this narrative just yet. Moreover, a recent top-down selfie of hers sparked even more concern over her slim figure, regardless of whether or not it's what she's shooting for. Fans seem particularly worried about the Bronx femcee's visible bone structures and about just how drastic the physical transformation has been. Of course, this is just social media gossip and speculation, as she herself seems committed to her fitness journey and to this new look. So we can't tell if the haters are really keeping the 24-year-old's best health interests at heart or if they just prefer her previous build.

In either case, Ice Spice is just enjoying her life right now and is probably letting all this roll off her shoulder. After all, she has more grand things to attend to, such as a recent SKIMS store opening in New York City that she supported Kim Kardashian at. But despite all these high-profile celebrity developments, the online hate train is chugging along at a steady pace thanks to this weight loss debate. Hopefully one day we reach a point where we primarily talk about the music that artists dropped this year instead of focusing on their personal lives.

Ice Spice Sparks Fan Concern Over Weight Loss With Latest Selfie

Elsewhere, Ice Spice has just been dealing with other pitfalls of fame, such as recent legal action against her for allegedly stealing another artist's song. Specifically, Brooklyn rapper D.Chamberz alleged that "In Ha Mood" is "strikingly similar" to his 2021 cut "In That Mood." She ended up settling the lawsuit with Chamberz, so we don't really have many details as to whether or not she or her team admitted to any alleged wrongdoing.

As for this weight loss debacle, some fans are alleging Ozempic use whereas others aren't thinking about it so deeply. Usually celebrities face the opposite beauty standards, so it's been bizarre to see Ice Spice garner these reactions. Nevertheless, we hope that this dramatic transformation is all by design, and if that's what she wants, then we hope fans turn more supportive with time.

