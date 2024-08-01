Ice Spice Causes More Weight Loss Debate Among Fans Over Her Shrinking Waist

Ice Spice Album Release Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Ice Spice attends Ice Spice's Album Release Party on July 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
While some fans think that Ice Spice is just hitting the gym hard, others are more concerned with the transformation or don't care at all.

Ice Spice is the talk of the town on the Internet these days for all the right and wrong reasons, although they all inform each other to some degree. For example, while some folks are debating what they thought about her new album Y2K, others think that the heavy rollout for the project is indicating a more personal change in her life. Moreover, a lot of fans think that the Bronx femcee is rapidly losing weight, and her latest Instagram post showing off her tiny waist is yet another indicator of that for some users out there.

While plenty of people think she's just hitting the gym or don't really care whether or not she's losing weight, others are more concerned with what they see as a very fast process or are unhappy with how folks are speaking on the matter so casually. Furthermore, Ice Spice hasn't really directly addressed this conversation outright at press time, so we don't think that she minds it too much or else we would've heard something by now. But at the end of the day, this is just a lot of social media gossip that should hopefully be moot in the face of whatever personal goals and lifestyle choices she has for herself either way.

Ice Spice's Latest Debate-Sparking Snap

What's more is that this isn't even the most contentious part of Ice Spice's public-facing persona right now, as Y2K got its fair share of hate from rap fans. Nevertheless, her opening tour show in Washington, D.C. seemed to be quite the packed and energetic affair, so we're sure that this will drown out a lot of the negativity behind this album cycle. Also, we can't rule out a critical reevaluation down the line, even if we doubt that would arrive anytime soon. At least it's more understandable and less invasive to critique art rather than a waistline.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice has a lot of other narratives to address, like her recent comments on her at-arm's-length-relationship with Nicki Minaj. In the weeks and months following Y2K, we're sure we will get plenty of more reflections on this era and what her headspace is looking like. But maybe this fan speculation over supposed weight loss won't be a part of those conversations. Perhaps it's best for fans to just mind their own business before speculating on someone else's.

