Ice Spice Keeps Showing Off Weight Loss As Fans Debate Her Slim New Look

It's sad to see so many people irrelevant to Ice Spice's life debate over such a personal decision, but that's just how celebrity goes sometimes.

Ice Spice's new album Y2K is right around the corner, so it's no surprise that everyone's talking about her every move a little more excitedly these days. Moreover, one recent topic of debate online concerns her alleged weight loss, with some fans congratulating her on it and other remarking that there's not much to congratulate. Whether or not the Bronx femcee intended this conversation and this perceived weight loss, she certainly is showing off her body and beauty all the same on her social media. She returned to her pages with new snaps of her in the studio, with one particular image showing off a more toned midriff that has many fans thinking that she's taken big steps to lose weight.

Of course, this prompted debates around whether or not Ice Spice looks better now, what this says about beauty standards and self-confidence, and the other questions of image and societal norms that these conversations tend to spark. Sadly, they turned quite nasty online against her, and Sexyy Red was one of many who swooped in to defend her against Internet trolls. "Yal act like people can’t b stressed or not eat as much and she still look good so next…" she commented under an IG post on the matter. Amid a lot of the media trying to put these female rappers against each other, it's heartening to see then stick up for each other.

Ice Spice's Newest Snaps

Regardless, we're sure that Ice Spice has a lot more on her mind these days ahead of her album coming up next week. We now have an official tracklist for Y2K, which will feature Travis Scott, Central Cee, and Gunna, and while the short number of tracks and the amount of already released singles is pretty controversial, we're sure that a deluxe will probably follow. It's the release schedule and method that plenty of hip-hop artists have used successfully as of late. But what fans really care about is to see whether this marks a new sonic era, an improvement on existing formulas, or something else entirely.

Meanwhile, this whole rollout for Y2K wasn't without its fair share of drama behind it, especially in the relationship rumor mill. Ice Spice's close relationship with Central Cee these days prompted his ex-girlfriend to blast him for cheating, and that whole thing continues to fall out. We don't know how much of it is just gossip and how much of it is legitimate. But much like these weight loss discussions, we've yet to see any conclusive statements on it from the "Princess Diana" star.