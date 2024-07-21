Ice Spice & Paris Hilton Link Up And The "Y2K" Vibes Are Stronger Than Ever

Regardless of whether you thought this meeting was clever or forced, they really emulated the spirit of the 2000s with this photo shoot.

Ice Spice's upcoming album Y2K clearly owes itself to the 2000s quite heavily, so it's no wonder she recently linked up with Paris Hilton for a photo shoot. Moreover, the two donned some pink, white, and purple clothing items with a pink luxury car to match, bedazzled flip phones and purses, and plenty of other elements that evoke that decade's aesthetics. It's certainly a fitting team-up and one that is building up the new sound and homage behind this new LP. We wonder whether there will be other promotional ideas that the Bronx femcee might play with that aren't as straightforward as typical album rollout methods, and more moves like these could play into that.

However, a big part of Y2K's release narrative also involved Ice Spice's beef with Latto, but the Atlanta artist's recent comments on the matter indicate that there won't be much more of a promo boost from this specific situation. "If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like I'ma go tit for tat with,” she told Billboard. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, 'Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.'"

Ice Spice & Paris Hilton Go Full Y2K

As such, maybe a full-blown battle won't be part of why folks tune into Y2K, which might be for the best for both Ice Spice and Latto to show off a more complete and earnest side to their artistries on their respective upcoming albums. Elsewhere, a lot of folks are also talking about Spice's apparent weight loss online, which is threatening to dampen some of her new album's hype. Not because it makes people less interested, but because that's what the algorithm has chose to throw in your face... for whatever reason.