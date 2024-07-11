Travis Scott & Ice Spice Have A Collab On The Way & Teased It Live In London

Travis Scott and Ice Spice are two big hitmakers right now, and fans wonder whether La Flame will appear on Spice's upcoming "Y2K" album.

Travis Scott and Ice Spice are two of the biggest stars in hip-hop right now, so it's only natural that they would eventually collaborate. Moreover, La Flame brought out the Bronx femcee at his London concert and previewed a new song, which sounds like a straightforward trap banger with a nice drill switch to shift the energy a little more. Specifically, fans wonder whether or not he will appear on her soon-to-come Y2K album, the details of which are still pretty vague at press time. While we're sure a feature from the Houston MC would really fire things up even more, a solo single would probably do the trick just as well.

However, that's not the only feature that Ice Spice is potentially teasing for Y2K, and the other recent example is a bit spicier. As opposed to Travis Scott and their innocuous collab, she actually sparked dating rumors with Central Cee before it became clear that they have a song together coming out soon. While we don't know if this will actually land on the new album, it's certainly a great move for a lead single or even a throwaway just to hype things up. We can only wonder what other team-ups will land on this.

Ice Spice & Travis Scott Preview Upcoming Collab At London Show

Speaking of team-ups, Travis Scott and Quavo might revive their Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho collab album for a sequel. At least, that's what many fans think after the former Migo expressed his strong desire to make it happen, wishes that Travis hasn't really addressed. We're sure that they have so many unreleased collaborations in the vault that this could just be a plug-and-play, but it would also be amazing to hear Huncho step into UTOPIA. Or for the "SKELETONS" creative to go full trap again, or for them to do something else entirely: the possibilities aren't endless, but they definitely have a niche they could go all out in.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott's collab with Mustard, "Parking Lot," is leading the hype cycle for the latter's upcoming album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. As such, there are a whole lot of collabs and potential future releases to keep track of regarding Travis and Ice Spice. We'll see how this collaboration shapes up and whether it will be a part of big long-form releases. That London crowd might've just gotten the first taste of another surefire summer banger.