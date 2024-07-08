Mustard Reveals The Release Date For Eagerly Awaited Album "Faith Of A Mustard Seed"

The album is led by the Travis Scott-assisted "Parking Lot".

Mustard's year is currently defined by the success of his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on "Not Like Us". The Drake diss track is breaking records, running the charts, and being dubbed as the song of the summer by many. In addition to helping claim Kung Fu Kenny the crown in the beef, his appearance in the accompanying music video is also another huge W. In just three days, the visuals have accumulated over 34 million views in just three days. While all of this has really helped out Mustard in 2024, do not forget that this producer has been killing it years before this. Pretty soon, Mustard is going to notch another feather in his cap when he drops his new album this Friday.

Shortly before Lamar held The Pop Out, the hitmaking expert announced Faith Of A Mustard Seed. He did so by dropping a trailer that included some behind the scenes footage of him and potential features working in the studio. Since then, fans have received a handful of extra goodies about the album. One of them is that Mustard is going to be rapping for the first time on any of his projects. Even though Mustard never had any intentions of laying down bars, he felt that had to change. "I've been behind the boards so long that nobody has ever heard my side of things. When it comes to anything. Family or friends... I think it was just the time".

Mustard Is Dropping His Album This Friday

Prior to this news, we were given "Parking Lot" featuring Travis Scott, which is presumably the lead single. It ended a near six-year drought without a La Flame and Mustard track, with the last one being "Dangerous World" in 2018 with YG. There is some hype surrounding the fact that "Not Like Us" could be the real first look. However, that is all pure estimation right now. Mustard shared the album artwork on X earlier today as well the drop date. "PRAY FOR ME 7.12 #FOAMS 🟡".

What are your thoughts on Mustard dropping Faith Of A Mustard Seed this Friday, July 12? Is this a genius move by the famous California producer? Who do you want to see featured on the album and why? Do you think "Not Like Us" and/or another Kendrick Lamar feature will be on it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mustard. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.