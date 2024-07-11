Ice Spice & Central Cee Tease “Y2K!” Collab Amid Rampant Dating Rumors

It looks like dating rumors aren’t the only thing Ice Spice and Central Cee have been cooking up.

In recent weeks, Ice Spice has been spotted spending a lot of time alongside Central Cee, sparking speculation that things are heating up between the two rappers. Fans first grew suspicious when both of them shared social media posts from what appeared to be the same car. They were later seen enjoying a shopping spree together, then a hookah date, further fueling dating rumors.

Now, they've linked up for a flirty new TikTok, revealing that he's featured on her upcoming track "Did It First." The song is expected to appear on Ice Spice's upcoming LP, Y2K!, which is slated for release on July 26. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not the collab will drop before the rest of the album. Either way, fans can't wait.

Ice Spice Previews "Did It First" Alongside Central Cee

In the video, Ice Spice is seen dancing along to the song, with Central Cee briefly entering the frame for the very beginning of his verse. While viewers are certainly looking forward to hearing what the duo cooked up in the studio, they're also curious about what this means for their relationship status. Of course, it's possible that the dating rumors were merely for publicity, but they still appear to have some convinced that they're more than just collaborators.

Ice Spice's new album and rumored romance are far from the only things she has going for her these days, however. She's also currently gearing up to kick off the North American leg of her world tour. She'll kick things off with a performance in D.C. at the end of this month. What do you think of Ice Spice teasing her new track "Did It First" with Central Cee? Are you looking forward to hearing it? What about rumors that they're an item? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.