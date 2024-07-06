Ice Spice’s Unenthusiastic Twerk Session Leaves Fans Worried

Is Ice Spice over it?

It goes without saying that too much of the same thing is sure to get old, and fans speculate that the same applies to Ice Spice's signature dance moves. The 24-year-old rapper just kicked off a world tour in support of her upcoming album Y2K!, and already, a moment from one of her shows has gone viral. During the performance, she turned her back to the crowd to throw it back per usual, looking incredibly unenthused. This has prompted theories that she's overworked, bored, or simply sick of twerking.

“Ice Spice don’t even look happy twerking anymore,” one commenter writes. “Ice Spice is tired of this fame sh*t,” someone else says. Others are coming to her defense, arguing that everyone has off days at work, including the Bronx-born baddie. Many also note that her exhaustion doesn't come as a surprise. She's been at it for a while now and has some major things to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Read More: Ice Spice Previews New Song About Cheaters Amid Central Cee Dating Rumors

Social Media Users Think Ice Spice Seems Exhausted

Her debut studio album Y2K! is scheduled to drop later this month, for example, and she's been hard at work teasing what's to come. She's also speculated to have a new romance heating up with Central Cee, and while this is still unconfirmed, they were recently spotted spending a lot of time together. All of that on top of alleged sneak-disses, style-biting accusations, and more is sure to leave anyone feeling a bit worn out.