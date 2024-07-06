Ice Spice’s Unenthusiastic Twerk Session Leaves Fans Worried

It goes without saying that too much of the same thing is sure to get old, and fans speculate that the same applies to Ice Spice's signature dance moves. The 24-year-old rapper just kicked off a world tour in support of her upcoming album Y2K!, and already, a moment from one of her shows has gone viral. During the performance, she turned her back to the crowd to throw it back per usual, looking incredibly unenthused. This has prompted theories that she's overworked, bored, or simply sick of twerking.
“Ice Spice don’t even look happy twerking anymore,” one commenter writes. “Ice Spice is tired of this fame sh*t,” someone else says. Others are coming to her defense, arguing that everyone has off days at work, including the Bronx-born baddie. Many also note that her exhaustion doesn't come as a surprise. She's been at it for a while now and has some major things to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Social Media Users Think Ice Spice Seems Exhausted
Her debut studio album Y2K! is scheduled to drop later this month, for example, and she's been hard at work teasing what's to come. She's also speculated to have a new romance heating up with Central Cee, and while this is still unconfirmed, they were recently spotted spending a lot of time together. All of that on top of alleged sneak-disses, style-biting accusations, and more is sure to leave anyone feeling a bit worn out.
Of course, it's also very possible that she was simply caught at a bad time. She's yet to comment on the viral video. What do you think of Ice Spice's unenthusiastic twerk session going viral? What about social media users speculating that she's sick of it? Do you agree or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.