Ice Spice "Y2K"—Artists Fans Want On Her Debut Album

Ice Spice's debut LP "Y2K" is dropping in July. With a wide array of proposed guest vocalists, fans are already getting hyped.

Ice Spice has announced plans to release her debut album Y2K this July, with a world tour set to follow soon after. The album will be Ice Spice's first full-length body of work, serving as a make-or-break moment for the up-and-coming artist. She has previously built considerable buzz with just a few singles, features, and prominent movie soundtrack placements, accumulating a monthly Spotify listenership of over 45 million Spotify users at certain points in her career. While Ice Spice has shown she can carry a song by herself, fans are already hyped to learn what featured artists may be present on Y2K. Let's list a few fan-favorite choices as we continue to patiently sit back and hear the final product.

5. Lil Wayne

Ice Spice has already collaborated with Nicki Minaj to major success. It only makes sense that she would travel up the ranks of the former Young Money signees and link with other big-name artists such as Lil Wayne or even Drake. Ice Spice's aggressive flow, powerful stage presence, and propensity for leaning on shallow wordplay make her an ideal candidate for a Wayne feature, as the pair would blend styles quite harmoniously.

4. JID

While a JID feature may seem a bit out of left field, the Atlanta native has a real habit of bringing some of the best feature verses in the game right now. If JID were to appear on Ice Spice's Y2K, his vocal melodies and densely packed rhymes would provide the perfect contrast for Ice's drill-inspired New York flows. Ice Spice's greatest weakness seems to be a heavy reliance on her iconic flow, which could hinder her ability to keep listeners entertained for an entire project. Adding a versatile and respected young rapper like JID into the mix could only improve the sonic diversity of her debut album.

3. Chief Keef

As mentioned, Ice Spice leans heavily on the New York drill sound, which will undoubtedly be present all over Y2K. Who better to assist her chopped vocal melodies and thumping, bass-heavy production than the founder of the Chicago drill wave, Chief Keef? Keef has also been getting into his melodic singing bag quite a bit lately, with features such as "Hit & Run" by Tobi Lou, "Ghetto Princess" with Sexyy Red, and Lyrical Lemonade's "Say Ya Grace." As a result, his vibe and presence could bring a lot to an Ice Spice track.

It is highly unlikely that Megan Thee Stallion will appear on Ice Spice's Y2K album, though it would be a pleasant surprise. Meg has seemingly entered her prime lately, with a string of singles and freestyles that have fans itching to hear more of her brash Houston sound. Earlier this year, Ice Spice became a de facto opponent of Thee Stallion due to her relationship with Nicki Minaj, even leading to something of a proxy beef breaking out between Ice Spice and Latto. If Meg and Ice could work together and bury the hatchet, it would be a big step in laying to rest the pervasive rumor that women in hip hop can't get along. We won't hold our breaths for this one, but the team-up would be legendary if it ever played out.

1. Taylor Swift