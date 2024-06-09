Ice Spice Drives Fans Wild On NYC Streets By Twerking From Her Car

Ice Spice couldn't help but laugh at boys going ballistic over her dancing, which is certainly a creative way to promote her upcoming album.

Ice Spice is going to great lengths to promote her upcoming debut album Y2K, and making sure that she witnesses the hype around her first-hand. Moreover, she recently drove some male fans on New York City streets wild by popping out from the sunroof of a black SUV and twerking for them for a little bit. The Bronx femcee turned around, laughed, and put on a big smile for the excited onlookers as she made her way through Broadway on whatever business she was on. It's pretty curious to see these antics and moves considering that her previous creative promo moves didn't really see her pop out herself.

Furthermore, we hope that Ice Spice felt inspired (whether or not it's through dancing) to connect with fans more on an in-person level and stick around for the public. After all, she is an absolute superstar right now that probably has as many reasons to both entice and avoid the spotlight before her new LP. Fame is a fickle friend, and one that could really badger the 24-year-old at every turn in ways she can't control or mitigate. Even a bowling alley shindig with Quavo inspires way more conversations and speculation than it probably should.

Ice Spice Twerks From Her Sunroof, Fans Go Wild

Regardless, Ice Spice definitely engages with her admirers online, including a defense of Y2K's album cover and its creator David LaChapelle. "David LaChapelle [did] #Y2K!" she shared to social media after people criticized the artwork. "Soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he f**ks wit a real b***h [lipstick mark emoji]. thank U for all the incredible art you put out through the years this cover means everything to me [red heart emoji]. & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?"

After that, fans guessed, and perhaps we'll never know the true answer to that question even after Y2K comes out. With a world tour set for this year as well, Ice Spice might just get the biggest year of her career so far. All we can hope for is that her drive to make each and every era the best yet is a trait that persists for years to come. Or, at the very least, that Spice keeps the streets tapped in.