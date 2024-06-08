Ice Spice & Quavo Trade Strikes At Bowling Alley Together

While the two rappers don't have collaborations or crossovers, Ice Spice and Quavo seemed pretty chill together.

Rappers collaborate so much and so often these days through so many different modes (meetings, collabs, performances, social media mentions, etc.) that it's rare for two artists to not really have many common links. Regardless, that didn't stop Quavo and Ice Spice from having a good time at a bowling alley with friends, as a video recently surfaced of the two taking a picture together at the venue. Of course, it's unclear whether they just ran into each other or all went out together, so some gossip will likely stir. After all, the Saweetie part of the former Migo's Chris Brown drama showed that people seem pretty invested in his romantic life.

But in the case of Ice Spice, relationship rumors can't really compare to the excitement around the announcement of her debut studio album, Y2K. There's already a lot of conversation around whether or not she will continue her trademark style or bring something new to the table, as well as potential guests and sounds. The Bronx femcee is building a lot of momentum off of her breakout 2023, and while there's a lot of competition, she seems comfortable in that space. What's dominance without a challenge?

Ice Spice & Quavo Go For A Bowl

As for Quavo, he recently linked up with Ian and teased a new collaboration together, which should be a fun time for younger hip-hop listeners who mess with the Valedictorian. We don't really know the nature of this meeting with Ice Spice, but we don't have to and there are much better things going on with both that we should pay more attention to. The Georgia MC already dropped a solo album last year and, in addition to his Breezy beef, has some more singles in this year's discog. With that in mind, we'll see whether the gossip train is inevitable here.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice recently defended the clowned album cover for Y2K and its creator David LaChapelle on Twitter. "David LaChapelle is #Y2K! soooo sweet + legendary he didn't even charge me cus he f**ks wit a real b***h," she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two. "Thank U for all the incredible art you've put out through the years this cover means everything to me & yes Y2K was placed on the trash can on purpose can u guess why?"

