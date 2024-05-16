Saweetie Seemingly References Chris Brown & Quavo Beef While Freestyling Over Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee"

BYLavender Alexandria13 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Saweetie performs onstage during AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

She's proving to fans that she's still a killer MC.

Saweetie occasionally has to remind fans just how good of a rapper she really is. She's often making waves for her photo dumps and the drama surrounding her relationships. Most recently she's been in the thick of the beef between Quavo and Chris Brown. Both artists brought her up early in the beef and she's been dragged along for the ride as the two take shots at each other. Her involvement in that beef popped up during a recent freestyle she shared to Instagram.

In the clip, Saweetie is chilling in her car but she certainly isn't delivering relaxed bars. For an instrumental she's using Sexyy Red's hit song "Skee Yee" from last year. But rather than the raunchy demeanor of the original the "Tap In" rapper used it to flex her money, skill, and stunning looks. During the freestyle she also makes reference to Chris Brown and the beef she's been caught up in. At the end of her performance she even adapts the hook of the song to reminds fans what she's coming to their city to do. Check out her entire lengthy freestyle below.

Read More: G-Eazy Raps Over Saweetie's "Tap In" With "All I Wanna Do"

Saweetie's Killer New Freestyle

A few weeks ago Saweetie was mistaken for Ice Spice on Twitter, which has led many fans to compare the two. In the comments of her freestyle Spice comes up repeatedly. "She’s better than ice spice and that’s a fendi fact" one of the top comments on the post reads. "If y’all can listen to Ice Spice yall can listen to Saweetie!" another commentor agrees. Spice recently released the second single from her upcoming debut album "Gimmie A Light." The song was met with mixed reactions from many fans in the days following its release.

What do you think of Saweetie's hard-hitting new freestyle over the beat from Sexyy Red's "Skee Yee?" Do you think she's a better rapper than Ice Spice like many fans in her comments are claiming? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Saweetie's New Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering If She's Back With YG

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Speaks Out After Twitter Mistakes Her For Ice Spice2.3K
Geojam Jungle Presented By ElevateMusicSaweetie Continues Teasing New Song Amid Quavo And Chris Brown Beef960
2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Gets Real About Her Gym Routine4.2K
2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - ArrivalsMusicSaweetie Shares Her Thoughts On Nicki Minaj And Megan Thee Stallion Rap Beef7.9K