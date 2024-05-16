Saweetie Seemingly References Chris Brown & Quavo Beef While Freestyling Over Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee"

Saweetie occasionally has to remind fans just how good of a rapper she really is. She's often making waves for her photo dumps and the drama surrounding her relationships. Most recently she's been in the thick of the beef between Quavo and Chris Brown. Both artists brought her up early in the beef and she's been dragged along for the ride as the two take shots at each other. Her involvement in that beef popped up during a recent freestyle she shared to Instagram.

In the clip, Saweetie is chilling in her car but she certainly isn't delivering relaxed bars. For an instrumental she's using Sexyy Red's hit song "Skee Yee" from last year. But rather than the raunchy demeanor of the original the "Tap In" rapper used it to flex her money, skill, and stunning looks. During the freestyle she also makes reference to Chris Brown and the beef she's been caught up in. At the end of her performance she even adapts the hook of the song to reminds fans what she's coming to their city to do. Check out her entire lengthy freestyle below.

Read More: G-Eazy Raps Over Saweetie's "Tap In" With "All I Wanna Do"

Saweetie's Killer New Freestyle

A few weeks ago Saweetie was mistaken for Ice Spice on Twitter, which has led many fans to compare the two. In the comments of her freestyle Spice comes up repeatedly. "She’s better than ice spice and that’s a fendi fact" one of the top comments on the post reads. "If y’all can listen to Ice Spice yall can listen to Saweetie!" another commentor agrees. Spice recently released the second single from her upcoming debut album "Gimmie A Light." The song was met with mixed reactions from many fans in the days following its release.

What do you think of Saweetie's hard-hitting new freestyle over the beat from Sexyy Red's "Skee Yee?" Do you think she's a better rapper than Ice Spice like many fans in her comments are claiming? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Saweetie's New Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering If She's Back With YG

[Via]