G-Eazy Raps Over Saweetie's "Tap In" With "All I Wanna Do"

G-Eazy has been a controversial rapper for most of his career it seems. Some think he may be in the wrong profession, just ask Anthony Fantano. However, over the past decade or so, the Oakland, California veteran has delivered a fair number of bangers. 2014-2015 were some of his peak years with songs like "Me, Myself & I" with Bebe Rexha, "I Mean It" with Remo, "Random," and "Calm Down," are fan favorites to this day. However, G-Eazy is looking to round back into that form with "All I Wanna Do."

Since the release of his last LP, These Things Happen Too, back in 2021, G-Eazy has been releasing a nice chunk of singles and features. He ended 2023 off with "Girls Gone Wild" with Mike G and Offset. That track got numerous versions such as sped up, slowed with reverb, and instrumental only. To start his 2024, "All I Wanna Do" is here to get things going.

Listen To "All I Wanna Do" By G-Eazy

He raps over an interpolation of Saweetie's hit song "Tap In." G-Eazy even shouts her out rapping, "Uh, (Yeah) tap, tap, tap in / Saweetie just dropped that pin." That is not the only person he references to, though. Travis Scott, Tom Brady, and Travis Kelce and Young Thug get their flowers as well in the bars below. The Chiefs tight end can actually be heard at the beginning saying, "You gotta fight for your right, to party." Finally, there is a callback to Drake and DJ Khaled's "For Free." "I go on and on / Can't understand how I last so long." Outside of all the references, Eazy sounds good on the track and it has fans pumped for what is to come.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dot your I's, cross your T's

I'm as G as they come but I f*** with T's

Travis Kelce, Scott, Tom Brady T's

Don't forget the most important T-H-U-G, yeah (Free Jeffery)

Made another hit

Super Bowl goals, dreamed I would do this s***

