Eminem's Detroit Restuarant Gets Horrible Review From Popular Food Critic

The popular food critic, Mr. ChimeTime, has labeled Eminem's Mom's Spaghetti “the WORST restaurant in Detroit.” Reviewing the restaurant for his nearly 600,000 thousand YouTube subscribers, ChimeTime listed several grievances with the menu options.

“This is by far the worst spaghetti that I have ever had in my entire life of eating spaghetti,” he said in the video. "When I tasted this, it kinda reminds me of middle school cafeteria meat. But I’ma keep it 100 with you, middle school cafeteria meat is better than this bullsh*t. When you get the spaghetti, they just throw it in a bag. And not to mention, the container is open. So, spaghetti is flopping all over the goddamn cup. Number two: it’s cold as f*ck. The sauce is by far the blandest upper-mid sauce that I’ve ever had in any spaghetti. They say it’s powdered Parmesan on this. Why in the hell are we using this low-grade, tasteless, cheap sh*t? Can we get some real Parmesan cheese, please? Now, on the flip side of that, if your goal is to overcharge for low-quality…spaghetti, congratulations… because you did just that.”

Read More: Eminem To Open "Mom's Spaghetti" Restaurant In Detroit

Eminem Serves Food At The Opening Of Mom's Spaghetti

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 29: Eminem serves Mom's Spaghetti on the opening night of his restaurant Mom's Spaghetti on September 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Eminem opened the doors to Mom's Spaghetti back in September 2021. In doing so, he served patrons of the restaurant, which gets its name from the rapper's 2002 single “Lose Yourself." In addition to serving traditional spaghetti with meatball options, the Detroit location also offers a "s'ghetti sandwich." On the aforementioned hit song, Em raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti."

Eminem's Restuarant Labeled "The Worst" In Detroit

Check out Mr. ChimeTime's damning review of the Detroit rapper's restaurant above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Eminem Reveals His Favourite Menu Item From Mom’s Spaghetti In New Interview

[Via]