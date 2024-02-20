Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Nike Collab "Hot Girl Systems"

Megan Thee Stallion is on top of the world right now. Last month, she released her hard-hitting new single "HISS" which immediately shot to the number one spot on the Hot 100. After three weeks on the charts the lethal track is still hovering in the top 20. Perhaps just as important, it's massively outperforming "Big Foot," the song Nicki Minaj recorded in response to "HISS." Though the beef spilled into the weeks following both songs it seems to have mostly fizzled out since then.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion is shifting her focus away from new music and into the world of fashion. She's collaborating with Nike on a new line of activewear called "Hot Girl Systems." Much of the clothing in the collection is available from Megan's own website. Included in the collection are multiple cropped tees, a bomber jacket, a body suit, sports bras, and biker shorts. The distinct looking pieces are already beginning to sell out from her website but they aren't even the only pieces available. On Nike's own website two new color variants of the Air Max 97's called "Hot Girl" and "Something For Thee Hotties" were listed earlier today. Check out the full collection below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

Megan Thee Stallion x Nike

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her birthday earlier this month. She took to Twitter to share a stunning photo shoot. She paired a bright white body suit with an array of bright red flowers for a join Birthday and Valentine's day celebration. A few days later she showed off the massive ring that she bought for herself as a birthday present.

Many fans are hoping that Megan drops a new album this year. Her last project Traumazine dropped back in 2022. She led off her potential new era last year when she dropped "COBRA" which many similarly described as a diss track, though that one was aimed at her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. What's your favorite piece from Megan Thee Stallion and Nike's new collection? Do you think you'll purchase anything from the drop? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]