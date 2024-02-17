Megan Thee Stallion Recaps Birthday, Shows Off Massive Ring As Gift To Herself

Megan Thee Stallion turned 29 on Thursday (February 15), and she got up to a whole lot to celebrate her birthday. Moreover, she just posted the first of two parts of her birthday recap on Instagram, in which she narrates over a series of clips and pictures of the occasion. For example, the Houston rapper got a lot of gifts, including a massive diamond ring that she bought for herself as a little treat. In addition, she hung out with some high school friends, drank some champagne with her team, and overall seemed to have an amazing time, which is great to see.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion also has a lot of other reasons to celebrate these days beyond just another trip around the sun. Her most recent single "HISS" continues to ring off in playlists and clubs, even if it saw a steep drop-off in the charts after its first week. For something like this, which people mostly saw only through the lens of rap beef with Nicki Minaj, it's a pretty understandable outcome. The important thing is that the now-29-year-old made her mark for her next album in a more decisive and fiery way that got fans ecstatic for this new era.

Megan Thee Stallion's Birthday Recap: Watch

Not only that, but she is also venturing into other areas outside of hip-hop to establish her career, although this is nothing new. Megan Thee Stallion crashed her own website with her new Nike collaboration, one of many moves with brands over the years to cement her superstar status. These partnerships don't make a star out of a nobody, and they are definitely the least important facet of one's artistic growth and trajectory. But they are important nonetheless, and it's at least great to see her build her skillset and resumé.

New B-Day Bling For Tina Snow

Meanwhile, as folks continue to dissect "HISS" and "Big Foot," it's clear that the Traumanize hitmaker wants to move onto other matters. There's a lot of anticipation behind her next full-length, and a lot of pressure on her to impress and exceed expectations. Let's see how the rest of 2024 pans out, although we have to admit that we're pretty confident it'll be something special. For more news and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion, come back to HNHH.

