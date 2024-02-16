Megan Thee Stallion Crashes Her Own Website With Glorious Nike Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, she has been doing great things, especially with "Hiss" topping the charts. Furthermore, this past week, she dropped a brand-new sportswear collection with the likes of Nike. She had been teasing this collection for quite some time, and this week, she dropped it on her website. As you can see in the Instagram post below, this new collection boasts a ton of incredible pieces. This includes body suits, shorts, jackets, and a whole lot more.

"It’s giving details. It’s giving versatility," she began. "It’s giving wear it at the gym or the club. Hotties, my first collection with @nike, Hot Girl Systems is here. Inspired by how I want y’all to feel – like the hotties you are. Shop now at megantheestallion.com." Unfortunately, according to fans in Meg's comments section, her website crashed. This is because so many people wanted to get their hands on some of the pieces. It just goes to show that Meg is in high demand right now.

Megan Thee Stallion x Nike

While speaking to Glamour recently, the artist explained how she wanted to make her new collection inclusive. It is a big goal, but it is one worth accomplishing. “We were very thoughtful with the design and aimed to ensure that the collection is comfortable for all the Hotties, regardless of body type” Megan Thee Stallion explained. “Ultimately, whether you’re wearing the collection to the gym or simply for leisure, the goal is for people to express themselves through style and feel good when they see themselves in the mirror.”

Let us know what you think of the collection, in the comments section below. Will you be copping any of these pieces? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

