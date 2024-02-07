Megan Thee Stallion Gets Hennessy Message Following Viral Straw Video

Hennessy suggested Megan Thee Stallion use their own metal straw to drink their product after she went viral, earlier this week, for using plastic straw to sip straight from the bottle. Megan had been celebrating the success of her new single, "Hiss."

"If we go number one, bitch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy, bitch. I might have to go back," she told fans last week. When that came true, she made good on her word and hopped on a live stream to celebrate.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Will Celebrate "HISS" Going No. 1 In This Hilarious Way

Megan Thee Stallion Attends Pre-Grammy Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Megan attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fans of Megan can join her in the celebration, as she recently announced that she'll be going on tour this year in support of a new album that's almost ready. “Oh, we’re having the tour this year,” Meg told Good Morning America. “The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do wanna give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.” Check out Hennessy's post for Megan below.

Hennessy Responds To Megan Thee Stallion

As for "Hiss," the song has been making countless headlines for sparking a feud with Nicki Minaj. In the lyrics, Megan makes a dig at the rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty, for being a registered sex offender. Nicki fired back with a diss track of her own titled, "Big Foot." Be on the lookout for further updates on Megan Thee Stallion as well as Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm After "Hiss" Goes Number One

[Via]