Megan Thee Stallion & "HISS" Fail To Crack Billboard Top 10 A Week After Going Number One

Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" is one of the biggest hits of 2024 so far... but there's only one problem with its chart longevity. It has a lot of subliminal disses and created a moment, but since much of the hype surrounding it is about these feuds, the beefs dying down in the headlines means that the song doesn't have the same replay value. At least, that's what Billboard reflects, as the track fell out of the Top 10 this week. Now, it's populated by the mainstays as of late: Zach Bryan, SZA, Jack Harlow, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, and more.

Of course, a lot of the conversation around "HISS" surrounded the true ignition of beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. The latter absolutely popped off on Twitter when this record dropped, going on a social media rampage for three days before dropping her response, "Big Foot." No matter which side you're on in this debacle, you can't deny that either release had a lot of potential to stay on the charts for long. There's nothing wrong with making a moment out of a song; it just means that you won't have the same effect as you would with a song catered to be a re-playable and long-lasting effort.

Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" Falls Out Of Billboard's Top 10

But the question still remains: did Megan Thee Stallion (or Nicki Minaj, for that matter) need to stay on the charts for the song to make its impact? The Houston MC still hasn't responded to "Big Foot," which is likely because of all the success she found with "HISS." Although some folks like The Joe Budden Podcast doubt that it was an organic No. 1 smash, her fans think that she took the dub here. Barbz think otherwise, obviously, so maybe one more round is what could really settle this.

That aside, a lot of people are still talking about this beef and these disses, including femcee Saweetie, who had a great and nuanced take about female rap beef. As such, Billboard doesn't mean a thing; "HISS" stamped itself into the history books and into public consciousness. But it means little if what follows it, such as an album, doesn't result in a compelling, well-crafted, and intent-driven experience. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

