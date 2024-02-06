Megan Thee Stallion Claims She Removed Certain Lyrics From "Hiss"

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a week long victory lap. As Billboard announced earlier this week, she now has the number one song in America. That song is her new track "HISS" which sees her absolutely unloading on a variety of her critics. Though many fans have focused on her shots at Nicki Minaj, she takes aim at seemingly everyone who has ever wronged her during her years in the public eye. While it seems like she's holding absolutely nothing back on the track, that may not have actually been the case after all.

During a recent Instagram live stream, Megan revealed that the already-packed song could have had even more venom. "HISS had a lot more sh*t. But what y'all heard is very condensed," she claimed. Even though it's hard to imagine what more ground she could possibly even have to cover, fans believe her. But the bulk of responses to her claim came from Barbz. Even though just a few lines in "HISS" were about Nicki, she didn't take it lightly. She spent the entire following weekend making hundreds of tweets about Megan and released a diss track. Nicki's response "Big Foot" mentions Megan directly multiple times even though Megan never used Nicki's name in "HISS."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals There's Even More To "HISS"

While Megan's song immediately stormed to the very top of the Hot 100, Nicki's response landed at #23 with less tracking days. But while "HISS" has remained at the very top of Spotify's US Daily chart, "Big Foot" has been freefalling. Last week after 4 tracking days on the charts "HISS" was still leading the way while "Big Foot" took a massive stumble to well outside the top 100.

The slip is a bad omen for "Big Foot" on the Hot 100 next week. What do you think of Megan Thee Stalling revealing that there was more to "HISS" that was cut out? What else do you think the song may have originally included? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]