Megan Thee Stallion Claims She Removed Certain Lyrics From "Hiss"

The track may have originally had even more scores to settle.

BYLavender Alexandria
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PARAMOUNT-MEAN GIRLS

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a week long victory lap. As Billboard announced earlier this week, she now has the number one song in America. That song is her new track "HISS" which sees her absolutely unloading on a variety of her critics. Though many fans have focused on her shots at Nicki Minaj, she takes aim at seemingly everyone who has ever wronged her during her years in the public eye. While it seems like she's holding absolutely nothing back on the track, that may not have actually been the case after all.

During a recent Instagram live stream, Megan revealed that the already-packed song could have had even more venom. "HISS had a lot more sh*t. But what y'all heard is very condensed," she claimed. Even though it's hard to imagine what more ground she could possibly even have to cover, fans believe her. But the bulk of responses to her claim came from Barbz. Even though just a few lines in "HISS" were about Nicki, she didn't take it lightly. She spent the entire following weekend making hundreds of tweets about Megan and released a diss track. Nicki's response "Big Foot" mentions Megan directly multiple times even though Megan never used Nicki's name in "HISS."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals There's Even More To "HISS"

While Megan's song immediately stormed to the very top of the Hot 100, Nicki's response landed at #23 with less tracking days. But while "HISS" has remained at the very top of Spotify's US Daily chart, "Big Foot" has been freefalling. Last week after 4 tracking days on the charts "HISS" was still leading the way while "Big Foot" took a massive stumble to well outside the top 100.

The slip is a bad omen for "Big Foot" on the Hot 100 next week. What do you think of Megan Thee Stalling revealing that there was more to "HISS" that was cut out? What else do you think the song may have originally included? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.