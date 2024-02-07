Megan Thee Stallion's Twerking Skills Compared To Jada Kingdom After "Hiss" Celebration Goes Viral

Rap fans online just can't stop talking about Megan Thee Stallion. The newest buzz throws it back to a beef that happened last year before her recent viral spat with Nicki Minaj. This one has to do with Pardison Fontaine, who Megan dated last year. They couple eventually broke up and Megan addressed it directly on her song "Cobra" last year. On the track she accused Fontaine of cheating, something he denied when he tried to fire back with a series of diss tracks.

Now months later Megan is being brought up alongside Pardison Fontaine again for something she doesn't really have much to do with. That started when Pardison and his new girlfriend, singer Jada Kingdom, went on Instagram life. When she showed off her twerking ability fans couldn't help but bring up Pardi's ex and try to make it about a comparison between the two. Videos of both artists twerking side-by-side began the spread online. Check out the biggest of the clips below.

Fans Compare Megan Thee Stallion To Jada Kingdom

Megan's focus recently hasn't been on Pardison Fontaine or Jada Kingdom at all. Earlier this week, her newest single "HISS" debuted at the number one spot on the Hot 100 in its very first tracking week. The song became a viral smash instantly because of how many scores Megan settles across just a few minutes. While she takes aim at numerous foes on the song the one that stood out the most was Nicki Minaj.

Even though Nicki wasn't mentioned directly in the song she went into full meltdown mode following its release. She spent the entire weekend following the song's drop tweeting hundreds of times about Megan. Ultimately it resulted in "Big Foot" a widely maligned response track. Fans picked the song apart for its lack of clever punchlines and claims that many had already disproven. What do you think of fans online bringing up Megan Thee Stallion just because her ex Pardison Fontaine got a new girlfriend? Let us know in the comment section below.

