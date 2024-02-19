Saweetie's New Instagram Post Has Fans Wondering If She's Back With YG

Last year, Saweetie and YG spent a few months as one of the most noteworthy new couples in rap. The pair were repeatedly spotted stepping outside for nights on the town in stunning fits together. They collaborated on music and were even planning on touring together alongside Tyga, though it was additionally canceled. Rumor has it that the cause of the tour being canceled was low ticket sales and the bad news for the pair kept coming.

Earlier this year the two officially called it quits. In their statement announcing the breakup they were both very cordial seeming to agree that they wanted to continue being friends but things were better separate. That professionalism started to seep into drama almost immediately. In the days following the breakup YG was in the comments of other celebrities seemingly shooting his shot. Meanwhile, Saweetie was spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game with Chris Brown. But a new Instagram post has fan thinking she might by cryptically hinting at a reunion with the "Brand New" rapper. Check out the post and some fan reactions to it below.

Did Saweetie's New Gift Come From YG?

In a new Instagram post, Saweetie sports and all white fit and poses next to a red lambo. The car has a big red bow on the hood, implying that it was given to her as a gift. "spin the block in the lambo" the caption of her post reads. Unsurprisingly, the post led to immediate speculation that YG might be involved.

"My n*gga’ YG pulled out the Lambo for the sweetesttttt bish in the world" one of the top comments on the post reads. It's far from the only one suggesting that there could be a reunion but so far there doesn't seem to be any official confirmation from either artist. What do you think of Saweetie's new Instagram post? Do you think she may be subtly hinting to fans that she got back together with YG? Let us know in the comment section below.

