Saweetie Dazzles Fans With A Preview Of Her New Freestyle

Saweetie seems ready to put news of her recent breakup behind her. She and rapper YG dated for a few months last year but it recently came to an end. In statements made on behalf of both artists, they made things seem very cordial. Reports maintained that there was no drama at that they had plans to continue being friends going forward. But that harmony didn't seem to last long as YG pivoted to commenting under a Kehlani Instagram selfie pretty quickly after news of their split broke.

Now Saweetie is looking forward towards releasing some new music. She took to Instagram earlier this week to tease a new song called "Immortal Freestyle." Fans will be able to hear the slick banger in full on Monday. But in the meantime, she shared a preview series of bars that had fans eating her flows up. "Saweetie makes music for the pretty girls! The girls that get it, get it!" one of the top comments on a repost of her preview reads. "This cute it’s a bop" and "One thing she know is dass right" two other comments agree. Check out the full preview of her new music below.

Read More: Saweetie's Nails Make Her The Perfect "Edward Scissorhands" This Halloween: Video

Saweetie Fans Love Her New Preview

Saweetie may be read to move on just as fast as YG though. Earlier this week she was court side for a basketball game at her alma mater USC. Though the team hasn't been great so far this year despite the addition of Bronny James, she's popped up a few times. But this time was of particular interest as she was sitting alongside Chris Brown.

While the pair being together doesn't necessarily imply anything it did get fans speculating on how they would function as a potential couple. Some felt the move was just Saweetie over-reacting to YG's attempts to quickly move on from their relationship though. What do you think of the tease Saweetie shared of her new song? Are you looking forward to it dropping next week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Saweetie's McDonalds Meal Has Her Fans Divided

[Via]