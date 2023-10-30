Saweetie’s Nails Make Her The Perfect “Edward Scissorhands” This Halloween: Video

On a normal day, Saweetie's outfits consist of intricate details that prove why she's one of the most fashionable rap divas in the industry. For Halloween, it's no surprise that the California native is going above and beyond as well, giving Johnny Depp a run for his money by bringing one of his most famous film characterfs back to life – and no, we're not talking about Captain Jack Sparrow. For the 2023 spooky szn, Saweetie is clapping back at anyone who's ever spoken negatively about her nails with an iconic Edward Scissorhands look that has the internet singing her praises.

Sunday (October 29) is when Saweetie decided to unveil her costime to the world. "Are these long enough for [you] 🙂?" the Icy Girl asked in the caption, obviously referring to the intricate claws adorning her fingertips. In the accompanying video, she poses for the camera in her eccentric black and silver ensemble before recreating a scene from the film in which Depp's character uses his abornal hands to clean up an unsightly tree.

Saweetie Gives Johnny Depp a Run for His Money

Later that same day, another post lit up Saweetie's IG, this one taking aim at anyone who's ever asked how she handles her business in the bathroom with such long nails. "Come wipe it 💋," the Grammy-nominated lyricist urged her haters. Her tribute to Scissorhands is certainly iconic, but we're curious to see if she'll be putting together any couples looks with her man, YG, before the holiday wraps for another year.

More of the Icy Girl's Halloween Photos

See more photos of Saweetie's epic Halloween costume from her Instagram above. Which celebrities do you think have been the best dressed so far this year? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

