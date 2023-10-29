Lizzo Honors Tina Turner With Halloween Costume

Lizzo chose to go old school with her Halloween costume, replicating an iconic costume from pop iconic Tina Turner. The black, bejeweled dress is reminiscent of Turner's looks from the mid-70s. "Honoring Tina Turner❤️‍🔥," Lizzo wrote on Instagram while showing off the costume in a very Turner-esque pose. Fans loved the costume, despite Lizzo's recent controversies.

Turner passed away in May, at the age of 83. According to a representative of the artist. Turner died peacefully at home in Switzerland. Lizzo's costume is synonymous with the 1970s and 80s, the era that Turner became a true household name. During the 1980s, Turner released two top-five albums and four top-five singles. Turner won eight Grammys during her lifetime and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. First, she was inducted alongside her ex-husband Ike in 1991. Then she was inducted as a solo artist in 2021.

However, Lizzo wasn't the only person wowing their audience with their Halloween costume. Chloe Bailey stole hearts like a master thief as she dropped her Catwoman look for Halloween. A tight leather corset (with some bat-like embellishments) and thigh-high leather boots showed off Bailey's bountiful curves and embraced everything we love about Selina Kyle. In the comments of Bailey's Instagram post showing off the outfit, many people likened her to the somewhat infamous portrayal of the character by Halle Berry in 2004's Catwoman. However, the white stitching on Bailey's legs is also very reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer's take on the character in the 90s.

However, as much as the costume has people dying to see Bailey adopt the feline mantle on screen, that might remain a dream for now. Zoe Kravitz currently holds the title of Catwoman, having brought the role to life in The Batman. Furthermore, Kravtiz is expected to reprise the role in the sequel that is in the works by director Matt Reeves. Despite this, maybe the internet can get its wish with Bailey taking on the role in James Gunn's new DC universe.

