Lizzo Brings Her Flute Out For On-Stage Appearance With Incubus

Lizzo is well known for many things about pop music fans. One of those is her dedication to playing the flute. She's played the instrument on a number of her own songs including her 2022 mega-hit "About Damn Time." Earlier this year she became one of the newest guest stars on The Simpsons. For her original episode, she wrote an entire original song which also featured her flute performances. She brought out her trademark instrument during yet another on-stage appearance over the weekend, one you probably wouldn't expect.

LIzzo joined popular 90's alt-rock band Incubus on stage during a recent concert in Los Angeles. The show was part of a series of performances celebrating the upcoming anniversary of the band's 2001 album Morning View. The album contains some of the band's biggest and most well-known tracks like "Wish You Were Here" and "Are You In?." During the show, they surprised the crowd by bringing out the "Truth Hurts" singer to sing and play flute on the track "Aqueous Transmission." Afterwards, they took to Instagram to praise the singer and thank her for joining them on stage. Check out the video of the performance below.

Lizzo Joins Incubus On Stage In LA

Public appearances by the singer have been few and far between recently. The whole world was shocked to find Lizzo facing both workplace harassment and sexual harassment lawsuits from her former dancers early this year. While many big stars including Beyonce, SZA, and Grimes came to the singer's defense, she has still largely stayed out of the public eye.

Since the original lawsuit broke many other accusations have emerged some of which have become their own lawsuits. Despite the controversy Lizzo recently received a humanitarian award from the Black Music Action Collective at their annual gala. She accepted the award on stage next to some of her remaining dancers. What do you think of Lizzo making an on stage appearance with Incubus? Let us know in the comment section below.

