Lizzo Proves She’s “Eatin Good” In New Thirst Trap, Flexes Beyonce-Inspired Grill

Recently, Lizzo hopped on social media to show off a new outfit, and some of her dance moves. The hitmaker is seen rocking a black and white mini dress, which she paired with a flashy silver necklace. She highlighted her figure with a pair of black garters, shaking her thighs and proving that she's "eatin good." It's clear that the "Good As Hell" performer is feeling herself, after recently accepting the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition's Gala.

She gave a heartfelt speech at their Music in Action Annual Awards earlier this week. “Black Music Action Coalition, y’all really are about that action. Thank you so much for this, because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these," she explained tearfully. “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are." Lizzo was also joined by some of her backup dancers onstage, following her recent lawsuit.

Lizzo's Thighs Steal The Spotlight, She Shows Off Her Grill

There's been quite a bit of controversy surrounding Lizzo since some of her former dancers accused her of creating a hostile work environment. Another former tour employee came forward earlier this week, alleging that she witnessed Lizzo being racist and fatphobic on tour. Despite this, Lizzo appears to be unbothered, showing off some new bling and sending a message to haters on Instagram.

In a new clip, she flexes her new Queen Bey-inspired grill. It features "Lizzo" spelled out in bright gold, honey-colored bling across her front teeth on a silver background. "🐝Oh you mad…?" she captioned the clip. "Well there’s no remedy for that b*tches.🐝" What do you think of Lizzo's latest thirst trap? Are you a fan of her Beyonce-Inspired grill? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lizzo.

