Lizzo Shares New Y2K Inspired Outfit Amid Controversy

Normally, Lizzo is pretty active on social media sharing plenty of content and interacting with fans. But last month, fans were shocked to find out that former dancers were filing a lawsuit against the singer for various workplace misconduct allegations. The singer herself responded to the allegations, as did many others online. That eventually led to another statement from the dancers expressing their disappointment with her response downplaying their experiences. Since all of that news broke, Lizzo has been pretty quiet on social media but now she's shared a new picture.

In a pair of new pictures she shared, Lizzo is sporting a jean skirt and tight black top. But what most fans are honing on is her belt. She's wearing a name belt and throwback to one of the major fashion trends of the 2000s. In The Shade Room's post about her outfit, they also include pictures of stars like Madonna and Mariah Carey sporting similar belts in the 2000s. Check out the entire post below.

Lizzo Goes Retro In New Fit Pics

The last time she took to social media it was to share a video of a new song she's clearly feeling. Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B teamed up for a second time on their new single "Bongos" and they've found a fan in Lizzo. She showed a clip of herself twerking to the song in her yard on Instagram last week. She captioned the post "My back 💥 sound like a bongoooooooo," querying from the song. As you'd expect the comment section was divided between her usual haters, those discussing her recent allegations, and her die hard fans.

Despite her allegations, Lizzo is set to receive a pretty major award soon. The Black Music Action Coalition will be giving the singer a Humanitarian award at their upcoming Gala. The move resulted in very divided opinions among fans following her allegations. What do you think of Lizzo's newest fit pics? Let us know in the comment section below.

